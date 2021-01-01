Retired 2021 Not My Problem Anymore Retirement Retro Vintage Premium T-Shirt

A great farewell present for employees on their last day of work. Great Vintage Apparel with Retro Design and colors. Nice funny retirement gift idea for men or women who are not working anymore and have retired in 2021. If you like this Awesome Retired 2021 Not My Problem Anymore Retro Vintage Retirement Graphic, click the brand name : "Retired 2021 Not My Problem Anymore Retirement Co." for other styles, colors and products. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.