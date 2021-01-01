Jurlique Restoring Body Lotion Lemon, Geranium and Clary Sage 300ml

Achieve smooth, velvety soft skin with the Jurlique Restoring Body Lotion; a luxuriously scented formula infused with pure organic botanicals grown in South Australia. Harnessing the powers of nourishing Avocado, Jojoba and Macadamia Oils, the lightweight, non-greasy moisturiser hydrates and conditions, whilst enveloping the body in a stimulating Lemon, Geranium and Clary Sage fragrance. Housed in a convenient pump bottle, you can expect radiant, replenished skin from top to toe. Free from soaps, sulphates, parabens, silicones, PEGs, artificial colours and fragrances.