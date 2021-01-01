Tweak'd by Nature Restore Ancient Rituals Rejuvenating Oil Auto-Ship® What It Is An intensive hair and body oil formulated to help moisturize dry hair and skin. What You Get 3 oz. Restore Ancient Rituals Rejuvenating Treatment Oil What It Does Helps rejuvenate the look of dry skin and hair Helps moisturize dry skin Can be mixed with your body creams, shampoos, conditioners and styling products for a boost of hydration Helps reduce hair breakage How to Use Ritual for your hair: To rejuvenate the look of hair, use once a week or as needed. Scoop a teaspoon into the palm of your hand and rub it between your hands until it becomes an oil. Distribute evenly from scalp to hair ends and repeat until hair is fully saturated. Treat your scalp to a one to two minute massage to help stimulate the hair and scalp. Comb through to ensure all strands are saturated and leave for 20 minutes or more. Can be left in overnight by placing a towel over your pillowcase or wearing a shower cap over your hair. Rinse with warm water. Proceed with a shampoo and conditioner or one of our Cleansing Hair Treatments (sold separately). Tip: The Rejuvenating Treatment Oil works great at taming frizz, so try one or two drops through your hair to help smooth and add shine. Made in Canada Good to Know May liquefy at temperatures higher than 86 degrees Fahrenheit. Remove protective disk carefully to avoid spillage. To restore natural texture, refrigerate product for 60 minutes or allow the product to reach room temperature to solidify. Store upright at room temperature.