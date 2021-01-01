Restore 6-Piece Vegan Leather Sectional Sofa EEI-4714-TAN

Advertisement
6-Piece Sectional Sofa|Durable Vegan Leather Upholstery|French Piping Details|Pocket Coil Spring System|Non-Marking Foot Caps|Modular Connectors|Each Piece Weight Capacity: 440 lbs.|.Create your custom living room and lounge area with the Restore Vegan Leather 6-Piece Sectional Sofa. The Restore Sectional Sofa appeals to minimalist elegance with a crisp design and broad lines accented with French piping details and vegan leather upholstery. Dense foam padding and a pocket coil spring system in the cushions offer a luxe seating experience for your living room and lounge. The Restore Living Room Sectional Sofa is solidly constructed from plywood and wood with non-marking foot caps to protect flooring and connectors between modular pieces. Each Piece Weight Capacity: 440 lbs. Set Includes: One - Restore Left-Arm Sectional Sofa Chair One - Restore Ottoman One - Restore Right-Arm Sectional Sofa Chair One - Restore Sectional Sofa Corner Chair Two - Restore Sectional Sofa Armless Chair.