Pitbull Lovers Apparel Co Resting Pit Face - Pitbull Lovers Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Vintage Resting Pit Face is great for the Pitbull Mom, Pitbull Dad, or any Pit Bull lover. It you love Pitties, you will love this vintage smiling Pitbull puppy on the retro sunset background. The Resting Pit Face is a very popular Pitbull design For Mothers Day, Valentines Day, Birthdays and Christmas. For the pup, there is Adoption Day, Rescue Day, and your dogs birthday. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only