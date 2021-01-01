Rest Table Sun Chaise by Vondom - Color: Silver (53009-STEEL)

Advertisement
Drawing inspiration from the Japanese art of Origami, the Rest Table Sun Chaise by Vondom exudes a sense of freshness with its striking silhouette of simple lines and corners in a sleek, avant-garde design. This quirky side table perfectly pairs with the Rest Sun Chaise, with which it shares a striking likeness. Highly durable and 100% recyclable polyethylene resin makes up the genetic profile of this piece, giving it the ability to tackle the toughest weather conditions without affecting looks, quality, or functionality. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, the Rest Table Sun Chaise makes for a bold statement in a range of vibrant colors. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Shape: Abstract. Color: Silver.