From sealy
Sealy Response Performance 12.5 Inch Plush Tight Top Innerspring Mattress
Advertisement
12.5-inch plush mattress with Response Pro Encased Coil System to allow each coil to move independently, for more targeted support and reduced motion transferSealyCushion Extra Soft Foam: High quality cushioning foam used in the comfort layerPosturepedic Technology delivers reinforced support under the heaviest part of the body, for even more support where it?s needed mostDuraFlex Edge System: High-density, flexible coil border surrounding the mattress for better edge support, more usable sleeping surface and improved durabilitySealyCushion Air Foam Top Layer: Cushioning foam formed with peaks and valleys to allow additional airflow, as well as added softness for more comfortComfortLoft Cover with MoistureProtect: A mid-loft, soft knit fabric with durable spun yarns with the addition of MoistureProtect, designed to draw moisture away from your bodyCertiPUR-US® certified mattress foam certifies this mattress foam is made WITHOUT ozone depleters, PBDEs, TDCPP or TCEP, mercury, lead and other heavy metals, formaldehyde, phthalates regulated by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and Low VOC emissions for indoor air qualityAdjustable Base Compatible: Special design to work with adjustable base.