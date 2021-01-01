Sealy Response Performance 12-Inch Cushion Firm Tight Top Mattress, Twin with Amazon Basics Hypoallergenic Vinyl-Free Waterproof Mattress Protector, Twin

12-inch Cushion Firm mattress with a Response Coil System to provide the perfect balance of comfort and deep down support for a superior night’s rest Posturepedic Technology delivers reinforced support under the heaviest part of the body, for even more support where it’s needed most; Adjustable Base Compatible: Special design to work with adjustable bases Twin-size mattress protector—ideal for anyone with pets, kids, incontinence, allergies, or asthma Hypoallergenic cotton-terry surface; waterproof, breathable, quiet membrane barrier