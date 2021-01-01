From sealy
Sealy Response Essentials 8.5" Firm Tight Top Innerspring Mattress, Twin
8.5-inch firm mattress with 414 coils and exclusive Response Coil System to provide the perfect balance of comfort and deep down support for a superior night's rest Sealy Support Firm Formed Foam for Comfort: High quality firmer foam for a more supportive feel Sealy Cushion Air Foam Top Layer: Cushioning foam formed with peaks and valleys to allow additional airflow, as well as added softness for more comfort Woven Fabric Cover: Durable woven fabric CertiPUR-US certified mattress foam certifies this mattress foam is made WITHOUT PBDEs, TDCPP or TCEP, mercury, lead and other heavy metals, formaldehyde, phthalates regulated by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and Low VOC emissions for indoor air quality Available in Twin, Twin-XL, Full, Queen, and King