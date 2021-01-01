From elegant lighting

Resolute 5 Light Brass And Black Pendant LD4061D38BRB

$310.00
In stock
Buy at 1stopbedrooms

Description

Modern two-toned brass and black finish 5-light pendant with an open geometric frameRequires 5 E26 bulbs (bulbs not included)Open trapezoid shaped black finish framesuspended from a black finish adjustable chainchain length: 59"Minimum hanging height: 18"; Maximum hanging height: 71"assembly required: yes.Never underestimate the determined Resolute collection of pendant lamp in a brass and black finish. Its sturdy yet open trapezoid frame gives it a powerful presence that can do well in any modern and contemporary home. This pendant will shine brightly anywhere in your home, whether it's in your living room or dining room.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com