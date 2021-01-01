Resolute 5 Light Brass And Black Pendant LD4061D38BRB

Modern two-toned brass and black finish 5-light pendant with an open geometric frameRequires 5 E26 bulbs (bulbs not included)Open trapezoid shaped black finish framesuspended from a black finish adjustable chainchain length: 59"Minimum hanging height: 18"; Maximum hanging height: 71"assembly required: yes.Never underestimate the determined Resolute collection of pendant lamp in a brass and black finish. Its sturdy yet open trapezoid frame gives it a powerful presence that can do well in any modern and contemporary home. This pendant will shine brightly anywhere in your home, whether it's in your living room or dining room.