Whether it's placed out on the back patio, the veranda or on the balcony, the RESÖ Lounge Chair is a fun and modern lounge chair to grace any outdoor lounging situation. The lounge chair sports a fun and minimal design consisting of a series of metal rods that have been bent and welded together for a uniquely characterized seat. Between its rounded backrest and seat edge and optional cushion, the chair offers a comfortable seated experience that, also, ensures last quality due to its metal construction and Sunbrella cushion (which is easy to clean and able to withstand varying weather conditions). Available in multiple colors, the RESÖ Lounge Chair will easily match and complement any arrangement. Just hours away from the Arctic Circle off the coast of the Baltic Sea, Skargaarden hails from the small, Swedish town of Gaulle. Out there, where the terrain is rough and the weather is harsh (with snowy winters, rain ridden falls, and shrouding darkness for most of the year), the small town boasts a history rooted in finishing. Skargaarden, expands the town's character with Scandinavian designed pieces that are made to withstand the difficult weather around Gaulle; and if outdoor furniture can tough it out up there, it certainly can anywhere else.Skargaarden draws its design inspiration from a mÃ©lange of sources that range from Scandinavian traditions, American Shaker craftsmanship, to timeless Bauhaus designs; and when it comes to their pieces, less is more. Ideas become tangible through effortlessness, lighthearted appeal, and a character defined by high quality craftsmanship. Perhaps the most apparent the brand's design comes through details that are revealed over time; offering ingenious solutions that elevate simplicity to sublime. In doing away with unneeded fuss and additives, simplicity can take on a character of its own and develop into something more than imagined. Color: Black.