Brabantia Rust-Resistant Metal Clothes Drying Rack, Gray

When you need to air-dry your laundry but don't have anywhere to hang it, reach for the Brabantia Lift-O-Matic outdoor dryer. When fully extended, you can get maximum air drying in minimal space. This energy-saving drying rack is fitted with special holes for clothing hangers, so you can easily dry your clothes then put them away. The extra-tall design works for both long and short garments, so they won't drag on the floor. It also adjusts to your height, from four to six feet, so you never have to stretch or reach. Constructed with a sturdy and rust-resistant steel post frame, this drying rack will last you for years to come.