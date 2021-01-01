Patricks Day XeirePrint Green Resistance - Funny Paddy - Patrick's Day Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Green Resistance. Celebrate Saint Patrick's Day with this funny Irish-themed poster style graphic design featuring hands with beer and four-leaf clover - shamrock. Click on XeirePrint brand name and find other St. Paddy's day items to make a matching outfit for family and friends. Excellent for Paddy Patty day parade. Great for those with Irish blood and roots. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only