LITTON LANE Gold Resin Traditional Decorative Bowl

Let your inner Zeus rule over your own mythical land with this ultra powerful goblet-like, victory cup décor bowl. Features a rich set of cut-out floral finishes, fancy ornate handles and base in tarnished gold. Perfect for vintage and rustic-themed home interiors. This decorative bowl is perfect for creating a focal point over your accent table, countertop, shelf, or mantel. Designed with black rubber stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around. This item comes shipped in one carton. Please note that this item is for decorative purpose use only and are not food safe. Inspired by the Greek and roman gods 'victory cup'. Suitable for indoor use only. Traditional theme.