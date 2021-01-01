Srbi Serbs from RS Srpska Bosna Svetinja Zemlja Republika RS Banja Luka Republic of Srpska Map Karta Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Welcome to the Republic of Srpska or better said Dobro Dosli u Republiku Srpsku. A design for all who love the flag / zastavu i grb Republike Srpske. Red Blue White / Crveno Plavo Belo. A beautiful piece of land under the blue sky no matter from which perspective whether from Banja Luka Prijedor Doboj Prnjavor Novi Grad Gradiska Derventa Teslic Istocno Sarajevo Pale Bijeljina Zvornik Trebinje Foca or Visegrad. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only