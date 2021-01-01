Renova Repreve Down Alternative Recycled Fiber Comforter, One Size , White

We do not inherit the Earth from our parents, we borrow it from our children. As the future looms ahead, with climate change risks, it is up to us to reduce the burden on Earth by reusing, recycling and repurposing.The new Renova bedding collection does all this, transparently and ethically. The only collection that comprehensively features reclaimed, renewable and sustainably manufactured materials, which help reduce consumption of natural resources & energy.The new Renova bedding collection makes no compromise in providing comfort in the bed, while also bringing people and communities across the world together to decide the kind of world our children will inherit.300 Thread Count 60% Cotton 40% Repreve Polyester, Twill Weave fabric with moisture wicking performance fabric.Repreve is the leading global brand of regenerated polyester fiber made from recycled bottles- traceable, transparent and certifiably sustainable.Moisture wicking feature helps in managing the bedding microclimate to provide restful sleep which rejuvenates the body & mind.Suprelle Blue is high quality down alternative fiber fill made from ocean bound recycled bottles, collected in partnership with Plastic Bank and certified by GRS.Plastic Bank diverts the flow of ocean bound plastic, by establishing an efficient collection system in under-privilegedcoastal regions with poor waste management systems. Their mission is to reduce ocean bound plastic while reducing poverty and empowering coastal communities to recycle in exchange for money, goods or services.Bag is made with sustainable PPNW/PEVA materials. It utilizes a small plastic tab button closure designed to consumes less plastic vs. zipper closure. The bag is reusable and recyclable. This bag design uses approx. 75% less plastic vs regular vinyl zipper bags.FSC certified sustainable & recyclable Paper Inserts & labels are used in the product and packaging.Unique Ocean Wave Quilting pattern on the comforter and mattress pad further emphasizes that these products help in protecting our oceans.Features: Down AlternativeThread Count: 300Warmth Factor: MidweightBed Size: Full-QueenFill Weight: 53 oz. of FillMeasurements: 90 Width/Inches, 96 Length/InchesFabric Content: 60% Cotton, 40% PolyesterFilling Content: 100% PolyesterCare: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported