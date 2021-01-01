From skin ceuticals
Skin Ceuticals Replenishing Cleanser 150ml/5oz
A replenishing cleansing cream amp; makeup remover Features a rich amino acid based surfactant system Contains a 15% concentration of ceramides, panthenol, glycerin amp; essential oils Produces a rich lather to deeply cleanse skin amp; remove long-wear makeup Maintains essential moisture amp; primes skin for at-home cosmeceutical use Leaves skin soft amp; replenished Suitable for dry, normal, oily amp; combination skin Paraben, sulfate, synthetic-fragrance, dye- amp; alcohol-free