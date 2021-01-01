Take control of your tablet with the Replacement S Pen for Galaxy Tab S7/Galaxy Tab S7+. Intuitive gesture controls allow you to launch apps play videos pause playlists and navigate your presentation from afar with a click of your S Pen. The fast refresh rates and low latency lets you take your productivity to the next level while taking notes signing documents and more. The unique grip provides enhanced comfort for prolonged use. It magnetically attaches to the back of your tablet for easy storage and charging. And with fast charging you can quickly power up your S Pen between meetings and never skip a beat.¹ 1. Battery life and charge cycles vary with use settings and other factors; actual results will vary.