Renton 72.05" Square Arm Sofa

Welcome home to modern living with mission style. A mixture of classic designs and luxurious faux leather will make the sofa the most comfortable settee in the house. The sofa will be a stylish and timeless furniture for your living room. Inspired by mission style, the sofa features strong and durable ready-to-assemble construction with slatted armrest and backrest. Whether in a lounge arrangement, public waiting area or private office. In the bedroom, the sofa could be a piece of furniture for books, clothes or even suitcases. Upholstery Color: Light Gray