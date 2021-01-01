Winsome Wood Rennick 15.75 in. W Oyster Gray Rectangle Accent Table, Ash Gray

Advertisement
Add a rustic spin to anywhere in your home with this contemporary, simply-styled table. Use the Winsome Wood Rennick Accent Table in the bedroom as a side table to keep personal items in the drawer and turn the large cabinet into a mini-bookshelf for future reading. In the living room or den, nestle the table next to the sofa to store remotes and personal electronic devices and have plenty of room to stack papers or magazines in the open cabinet. The table can also make a practical contribution to a home office, serving as a printer stand with room for paper storage or as a convenient side table. Constructed of sturdy composite wood in a wood-grained ash gray finish, complemented by a modern matte-silver plastic drawer pull. For larger beds, sofas or rooms, try adding one accent table on each end to unify the space (each sold separately). Conveniently packed and shipped in 1-box that includes the hardware necessary for assembling. Replacement part request can be submitted directly to the manufacturer within 60 days from date of purchase. Overall dimensions: 15.75 in. W x 12.4 in. D x 23.75 in. H. Inside open cabinet dimensions: 14.25 in. W x 11 in. D x 14.4 in. H . Inside drawer dimensions: 12.75 in. W x 9.6 in. D x 4.4 in. H . Static weight capacity: 50 lbs for top; 50 lbs. for bottom shelf. Assembly required.