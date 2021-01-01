Rennen 3 - Light Unique Cylinder Chandelier
Description
A continuing evolution of the Rennen and Rennen II collections, Rennen III combines a clean, Coal finish, geometric frame with a exclusive series of perforated patterned Brushed Nickel shades.Features:Fixture Design: Unique / StatementFixture Shape: CylinderNumber of Lights: 3Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: DownFinish: Coal With Brushed NickelShade Included: YesShade Color: Brushed NickelShade Material: MetalPrimary Material: MetalDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampSloped Ceiling Compatible: YesIntegrated LED: NoBulb Included: NoBulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: TubeRecommended Bulb Shape Code: T8Dimmable: YesVoltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Power Source: HardwiredCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Metal Type: SteelOverall Product Weight: 7.47Canopy Included: Yes