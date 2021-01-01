Renita Cement Pot Planter
Description
X-large Round Shaped Concrete Pot W/ Bark-like DetailFeatures:6.75" diameter x 7"hMade of CementProduct Type: Pot PlanterLocation: Indoor Use OnlyMaterial: ConcreteMaterial Details: CementWood Construction Type: Wood Species: Subject/Theme: Color: Dark GrayShape: RoundCapacity: 32Drainage Holes: NoDrill Holes: Drain Plug Included: Self Watering: NoKeyhole Composting: N/AWith Wheels: NoHandmade: Galvanized: NoRust Resistant: YesFrost Resistant: NoWeather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Distressed: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: Wood Scoring & Rub ThroughNatural Variation Type: Natural Stone Color VariationNumber of Planters Included: 1Adjustable Hanging Length: N/ACompatible Trellis Part Number: No TrellisCover Included: NoCompatible Cover Part Number: No CoverCompatible Extension Kit Part Number: No KitCompatible Hardware Part Number: No HardwareCompatible Animal Guard Part Number: NO ANIMAL GUARDCompatible Mounting Bracket Part Number: Compatible Base or Stand Part Number: Compatible Liner or Insert Part Number: NO LINERCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseUV Resistant: NoQuality Score: 0.8Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: YesFSC Certified: NoPEFC Certified: NoReclaimed Wood: NoITTO Compliant: YesSFI Certified: NoSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Stiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 7Overall Width - Side to Side: 6.75Overall Depth - Front to Back: 6.75Planter Base Diameter: 6.75Planter Top Diameter: 6.75Interior Height - Top to Bottom: 6.5Interior Width - Side to Side: 6Interior Depth - Front to Back: 6Hanging Length: Hanging Weight Capacity: Overall Product Weight: 5.4Maximum Railing Width: Individual Compartment Height: Individual Compartment Width: Individual Compartment Depth: Assembly:Level of Assembly: NoneAdult Assembly Required: NoEstimated Time to Assemble: Suggested Number of People: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: Tools Needed for Assembly: Estimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: Installation Required: NoTools Needed for Installation: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No