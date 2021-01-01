Aromatherapy Associates - Renewing Rose Body Cream, 200ml - one size

"We combine our unique and highly secret formulation of the finest Rose Oils with skin-softening botanicals and floral waters, creating our most indulgent collection," says Aromatherapy Associates of its 'Renewing' line. This deeply moisturizing and conditioning body cream is infused with Geranium, Shea Butter, Evening Primrose and sweet-smelling Rose to eliminate dryness and soothe irritation. Essential fatty acids encourage rejuvenation at a cellular level, too. - Suitable for everyday use - Light Rose scent - Free from parabens, artificial fragrance and color - [Renewing Massage & Body Oil id450059] and [Body Velvet id606216] also available