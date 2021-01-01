From nike
Nike Renew In-Season TR 10
It's time to upgrade the scope of your training regimen with the reliable Nike Renew In-Season TR 10 training shoes. Breathable mesh and synthetic upper materials. Lace-up closure via an integrated durable overlay strap for a more locked down fit for the whole foot. Slightly padded tongue and collar. Pull tab at the heel for easy off-and-on. Soft fabric lining offers a great in-shoe feel. Cushioned foam Comfort Footbed for added comfort. Dual-density foam midsole provides daylong comfort. Flat, recessed treading created better balance for lifting. Outsole features a grippy tread and rubber sections in high-impact zones. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.