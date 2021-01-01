From faithfull the brand
FAITHFULL THE BRAND Rene Midi Dress in Orange. - size S (also in XS) FAITHFULL THE BRAND Rene Midi Dress in Orange. - size S (also in XS) 100% cotton. Handmade in Indonesia. Hand wash. Unlined. Hidden side zipper closure. Elastic neckline with keyhole accent and puff sleeves. Crisp poplin fabric with smocked waist. FAIB-WD360. FF1743-PLF. Scandinavia meets Australia with Faithfull the Brand. Creators Sarah-Jane Abrahams and Helle Them-Enger marry simplicity with a laid-back spirit through a delightful collection of shorts, dresses, and must-have lazy day tops. The pair's designs are all hand-sewn and hand-printed, lending each piece a unique character. By imbuing this respect for design with a signature bohemian vibe, Faithfull creates clothes for girls who chase their dreams and the sun.