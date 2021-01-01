From michael kors collection
Michael Kors Collection Rene Leopard-Print Silk Blouse
Advertisement
A striking leopard-print motif adds a striking allure to this cap-sleeve blouse, while a silk construction and fluttering cut elevates it further. Bateau neckline Cap sleeves Pullover style Silk Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall ABOUT THE BRAND Since launching his eponymous brand in 1981, Michael Kors has been taking the fashion world by storm with his luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. With multiple labels under his name, Kors' designs remain glamorous and effortlessand now include jewelry, handbags, shoes and eyewear. Designer Lifestyle - Michael Kors > Michael Kors Collection > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Michael Kors Collection.