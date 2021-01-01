Amisco Rendezvous 26 in. Semi-Transparent Metal Grey Wood Counter Stool, Dark Gray/Gun Metal

The Rendezvous Bar Stool will be a beautiful and functional addition to your kitchen decor. This stool features a modern style, adding a contemporary finish to your counter space. It has a low back, which conveniently slides completely under the bar. Featuring a wooden seat, it will look excellent in any design scheme since it has a timeless quality. Made from metal, the frame can stand up to frequent use, making it perfect for any home. This black stool is easy to match with your other pieces of furniture. Color: Dark Gray/Gun Metal.