Renata Long Acoustic Pendant Light by Bruck Lighting - Color: Yellow - Finish: Matte - (WEPREN/80L/YLW/ACT)
The Renata Long Acoustic Pendant Light from Bruck Lighting offers a tasteful, artistic presence to indoor spaces. Designed by the clever quartet of Marcelo Dabini, Marcos Terra Medina, Nadia Corsaro, and Norberto Dabini as part of the Wood Ecological Project, it takes its inspiration from natural Argentinian forms like the Andes mountains, grassland, and glacial lakes. It starts with a slim cable and sleek canopy that provide a steady anchor point for the circular metal frame supporting the lamping within. Any excess glare from the sides is easily regulated by a flared shade formed out of a series of pleats that set two contrasting layers of wood veneer on a ductile backing, offering an intriguing visual contrast to otherwise simple construction. Bruck Lighting, one of the LEDRA Brands, has been operating in the U.S. since 1993 and is based in California. The brand offers LED lighting in contemporary styles that showcase decorative glass and fashionable metals. As the first U.S. lighting manufacturer to integrate LED into decorative and accent pieces, Bruck Lighting infuses quality designs with technological innovation and elegance. Shape: Drum. Color: Yellow.