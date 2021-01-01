Well-crafted from 100% acacia hardwood which is pre-treated and expertly kiln-dried, this patio chair can resist different weather conditions and decay factors. Its grey hand-scraped finish keeps a vintage look to any patio or garden. With the slatted seat and curved armrest design, whether you enjoy your favorite book on the porch on a cool afternoon or have a backyard BBQ party with family and friends, sitting on this chair always makes you feel comfortable from touch to posture. VIFAH Renaissance Gray Wood Frame Stationary Dining Chair(s) with Slat Seat Seat | V1826