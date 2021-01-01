Remix Rocking Chair by Bernhardt Design - Color: Brown (2402_861_Walnut_3470_020)

The soothing motion of a rocker and the undeniable comfort of a lounge chair come together in the Remix Rocking Chair. This modern rocker features a base constructed of solid walnut that supports the fully upholstered body. Choose from a wide variety of fabrics and leathers to create your perfect design. Bernhardt Design is a furniture company founded by John M. Bernhardt in 1889. Their eye-catching, modern designs use quality materials and demonstrate expert craftsmanship with strong, clean lines. From the simple, elegant Facet Small Round Occasional Table to the comfortable, fashionable Mitt Lounge Chair, their creations are stylish, versatile and expressive. Color: Brown.