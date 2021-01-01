From inspirational and motivational compass apparel co
Remember Where You've Been Know Where You're Going Sextant Tote Bag
An inspirational & motivational design of a vintage sextant that shows a spiritual quote for adventurers and travelers. A design for those that have faith, spiritual awareness and seek strength. Great for sea navigation, navigators and sailors. A very cool and inspirational gift for a pastor or believers in a divine power who may lack the faith needed for true happiness and spiritual fulfilment. A great Christian & Jewish gift for those into faith & spiritual awareness. Cool for hikes & climbers. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.