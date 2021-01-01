From inbox zero
Reload Gaming Desk with Built in Outlets
Advertisement
Impact your gaming experience on the gaming desk. An elevated monitor shelf is positioned for an ideal viewing height, reducing neck, shoulder, and eye fatigue. The desk surface provides substantial room for all your gaming gear. Immerse yourself fully in your gaming experience with RGB LED lights. Customize the location of your power-up preferences with both a smart, wireless charging pad and USB power-port. Keep your eyes in the game with a strategically placed device holder and accessory tray. Integrated storage along with our power cable management system, keeps your area distracted free, and supports a seamless transition from gaming to home office work station. Sturdy steel construction frame with exciting chevron pattern PVC carbon fiber surface will last for years of competitive enjoyment. The headphone hook and drink holder completes this winning choice.