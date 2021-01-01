From rosdorf park
Reliance Performance Velvet King Platform Bed In Pink
Uplift a teenager's bedroom or guest bedroom with the vintage modern elegance and glam deco style of the Reliance Performance Velvet Full Platform Bed. Featuring luxe velvet texture, an arched shape, nailhead trim, and a pleated design, the padded headboard of this full size bed offers supportive comfort while sitting up in bed. Covered in stain-resistant performance velvet, this upholstered bed is a sturdy mattress foundation for memory foam, innerspring, latex, and hybrid mattresses. Eliminating the need for a box spring, the MDF frame of this platform bed is complete with a wood slat support system crafted with poplar for lasting durability and support. This slatted bed frame rests on wood legs with gold sleeves legs and non-marking foot caps and includes a reinforced center beam with two support legs for enhanced stability. Assembly required. Full Bed Weight Capacity: 800 lbs. Color: Navy, Size: Full