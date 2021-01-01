Stainless steel case. Fixed bezel. Mother of pearl dial with luminous hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 1/10th of a second. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire-coated mineral crystal. Case diameter: 35 mm x 36 mm. Tonneau case shape. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Michele Releve Mother of Pearl Dial Diamond Stainless Steel Watch Head MW19A01A1001.