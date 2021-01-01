Relaxed Open Back Soft Cotton Gauze Jumpsuit

Advertisement
We have no doubt this adorable jumpsuit will be a favorite in your fashion journey! This jumpsuit is perfect for louging or haning out! Our Jumpsuit features Soft lightweight double layered 100% cotton gauze material, a boat neckline, open back with button closure, oversized top with dropped short sleeves, elastic waistband wit drawstring, accent side pockets, oversized breezy harem style pants with elastic cuffs. SIZE Model is 5'8" 32-24-34 and wearing a small. Please refer to measurement below. - S Bust: 21 1/2" (round 43") Waist: 27 1/2" (Max extended 44") - M Bust: 22 1/2" (round 45") Waist: 29 1/2" (Max extended 46") - L Bust: 23 1/2" (round 47") Waist: 31 1/2" (Max extended 48")