SKECHERS Relaxed Fit Respected - Raber
Run errands in ease with the SKECHERS Relaxed Fit Respected - Raber lace-up sneakers. Lace up closure provides an adjustable secure fit. Rubber outsole and heel tab for easy slip on access and durability. Constructed with a sleek design that is lightweight and flexible. Small logo on heel. Memory Foam insole provides incredible all-day comfort and support. Air Cooled Memory Foam insole cushions during foot impact. Textile upper, lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 13 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.