From nydj
Relaxed Bermuda Shorts - Jet Black - 16 - Also in: 14, 2
Advertisement
Just when you thought linen Bermuda shorts couldn\'t get any breezier, NYDJ\'s Relaxed Bermuda Shorts showed up. With an easygoing shape created by pleats and wider legs, they\'re made of soft stretch linen that keeps them both comfortable and polished. A high waist cinches their silhouette as our signature Lift Tuck® Technology slims from within, keeping them flattering as well. This laid-back take on a classic warm-weather style features front slash pockets, back welt pockets and a zip fly with hook-and-eye closure.