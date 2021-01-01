Electric Guitar Player Bass Guitarist Relax Player is Here Funny Bass Lover Band Musician Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Whether you are an experienced bassist who plays in a band or just a bass guitar beginner learning bass techniques and moves, this bass virtuoso design is a great choice for you. Show everyone your musical talent and keep your band’s rhythm section tight. Featuring a bass instrument with a humorous saying, this bass musician design is great for any bass girl or guy to say dibs on the bassist, good bass players stay out of treble and without the bass there is no band. Wear this for the next practice session 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only