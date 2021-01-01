Features:yDouble workstation desk design: The desk allows 2 people to work side by side without compromising on space. Double working space with a bookshelf, perfect for your friends, workmate, and you to play and work together. Modern simple fashion style and spacious side-by-side workspace make it space-saving and much more effective.Strong construction: This desk has high resistance to scratch and friction. The desk is made of heavy-duty powder-coated which ensures stability and durability. The legs feature adjustable leg pads, made the desks keep stable even on uneven floors, and made you more convenient and comfortable in the process of using the desk.Strong Construction: This desk has high resistance on scratch & friction.the desk is made of heavy duty powder coated steel which ensures stability and durability, and can hold up to 300lb. The metal legs features adjustable leg pads, made the desks keep stable even on uneven floor and made you more convenient and comfortable in the process of using the desk.Easy Assembly: All of the hardware for assembly and instructions are included in the package. It's easy to put together with instructions.Easy Assembly: All of the hardware for assembly and instructions are included in the package. It's easy to put together with instructions.Two-layer storage shelf: Two storage cubes on both sides of the desk will provide wealthy storage space. To store books, computer host, game disc, and all of your office accessories.Two-layer storage shelf:two storage cube on both sides of the desk will provide wealthy storage space. To store books, computer host, game disc and all of your office accessories.yDesk Type: Computer deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: RectangularReversible Orientation: NoTop Color (Color( Top/Frame): Black): BlackTop Color (Color( Top/Frame): Brown/Black): BrownTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Particle Board/ChipboardTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color (Color( Top/Frame): Black, Brown/Black): BlackBase Material: Stainless SteelBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoGaming Configuration: NoneFinished Back: NoExterior Shelving: YesNumber of Exterior Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: NoLocking Drawer: File Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Safety Stop: Soft Close Drawer: Drawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: Bookcase Included: NoBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: YesOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoCasters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: Built-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: NoFoldable: NoWeight Capacity: 300Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Primary Product Style: ModernMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoBase Type: StandardWood / Metal Legs: Metal LegsSpefications:CE Certified: UL Listed: NoADA Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Gui