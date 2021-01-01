Reigle Traditional Medium Fabric Cube Pouf Flower Print on Black - Christopher Knight Home

Redefine your interior space with an effortless accessory that is the perfect companion for your home. Featuring a striking flower design, our pouf offers your indoor space an uplifting atmosphere. Whether you’re looking to put your feet up after a long day or if you’re in need of extra plush seating, this pouf offers a variety of functions for you to discover. Seamlessly blending into any arrangement with its understated design, this pouf is not only comfortable but is also resilient, making this the perfect indoor accessory. MODERN DESIGN: Our pouf is ideal for those who enjoy simple, uncluttered spaces but still want to receive the full experience of the product's functions. With its bold yet refreshing design, this lovely pouf is a perfect accessory for any modern home. FABRIC: Made with polyester, this pouf offers a durable fiber that is resistant to wear and tear. Known for its vibrant colors, this material offers a comfy accent for your home. POLYSTYRENE BEADS: This pouf is filled with light, durable, and comfortable polystyrene beads that provide hours of sitting and relaxation. This filling comes in an inner liner, so you don't have to worry about any mess. REMOVABLE COVERS WITH SAFETY ZIPPERS: You can easily remove your pouf cover for cleaning purposes after a long period of use. Just use the childproof safety zippers to unfasten the skin and slip out the inner filling. This product is spot clean only. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This pouf comes in two sizes. The large pouf is 24.00” W x 24.00” D x 12.00” H and the medium pouf is 16.00” W x 16.00” D x 16.00” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming pouf. Color: Flower Print on Black. Pattern: Shapes.