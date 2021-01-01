From dockers
Dockers Regular Fit Stretch Suit Separate Blazer
A dapper Dockers Sports Coat that was made for the finely dressed fellows. This regular-fit jacket is crafted from a comfortable, lightweight tri-blend woven that's perfect for the boardroom or any weekend soirees. Notched-lapel collar with a lapel pin hole. Single breast, two-button front closure. Long sleeves with a stacked four-button accent at the cuffs. Pockets: â¢ Handkerchief welt chest pocket. â¢ Convertible flap hand pockets. â¢ Left and right interior chest pockets. Straight hem with vented back. Finished with a smooth interior lining. Complete with the matching for a handsome, tailored look. 83% polyester, 15% rayon, 2% spandex. Dry clean only. Imported. Measurements: â¢ Point to point: 18Â¾ in â¢ Chest: 43Â½ in â¢ Sleeve Length: 26 in â¢ Half Waist: 20â in â¢ Lapel: 2Â¾ in â¢ Center Back: 29Â½ in â¢ Length: 30 in Product measurements based on size 40R. Measurements: Length: 29 in Sleeve Length: 36 in Product measurements were taken using size 40R. Please note that measurements may vary by size.