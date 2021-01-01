From olay
Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Eye Swirl Cream, 0.5 fl oz
Advertisement
See the difference with Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting EyeSwirl eye cream. Its dual-phase formula is designed with a hydrating gel to firm the under eye area and a cream to brighten the eyes. This eye cream, contains an advanced Amino-Peptide Complex, improves natural surface cell regeneration to smooth, brighten, and reveal younger-looking skin over time. In just two weeks, it visibly reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Its lightweight, fragrance-free, and fast-absorbing formula makes it a perfect addition to any regimen. This anti-aging eye treatment is safe for use under and around the eye. Firm under eyes with Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting EyeSwirl eye cream. We guarantee you'll love your OLAY product! If you are not satisfied, we'll give you your money back via a prepaid card. Must submit within 60 days of purchase. Call toll-free 1-855-845-9797 or visit olay.com/guarantee.