Regency Seating OneDesk 71" Single Pedestal Desk
Regency Seating OneDesk 71" Single Pedestal Desk:Includes Box File PedestalFloating desktops provide infinite wire managementPolished metal support system is equipped with leveling glidesAll drawers are full suspensionIncludes drawer locks and 6" polished metal bar pullsBright white drawer interiors for great organizationFile drawers accept both letter and legal hanging file foldersReversibleConstructed of thermal fused melamine laminateFinished with a commercial grade matching 3mm edge band10-year limited warrantyDimensions: 71"W x 30"D x 30"HDesk and task chairs sold separately. See our assortment of desk and task chairs.