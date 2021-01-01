Regalia LED Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Antique - Finish: Antique - (139881-1006)

The Regalia LED Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge is a bold and modern design that utilizes innovative lighting technology. Previously reserved for the television and signage industry, a technique known as edge lighting that better distributes the illumination by using LEDs in combination with thermal channels and an embossed acrylic plate. The light is injected into the sides of the acrylic, which creates a uniform light source on both the top and bottom of the acrylic plate. A series of heat textured forged steel are bent upwards, with acrylic plates in similar shapes below that are lit with modern technology. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Round. Color: Antique. Finish: Vintage Platinum, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting