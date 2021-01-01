Belle Isle Furniture Regal Gray Velvet Queen Upholstered Bed

Anchor your bedroom in traditional style with this upholstered platform bed. Built on a solid and engineered wood frame, this bed is upholstered in neutral toned fabric that works in your current arrangement. The headboard is foam-filled and features scooped detailing with a nailhead trim, in a silver finish, to complete this platform bed's traditional look. Plus, it has a slat system. Supporting the design are wide tapered feet and three support legs in the middle. Assembly required. Color: Gray.