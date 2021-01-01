Set Of 4 Refrigerator Organizer Bins - Stackable Fridge Organizers For Freezer, Kitchen, Countertops, Cabinets - Clear Plastic Pantry Storage Rack - F

Keep your refrigerator, freezer, pantry or countertops neatly organized with these fridge organizer storage bins Ideal sized to fit fruits, vegetables yogurts, canned goods, food packets, cheese, meat, also good for storing dry goods in the pantry Practical Stackable design to help maximize your space. Stack or use them side by side to keep items organized and easy to find. Each bin measures Approx. 14.5” L × 8.5” W × 3.8” H Made of durable high quality 100% food safe BPA free shatter-resistant plastic Designed with practical carry handles and interior non slip texture, clean with warm soapy water.