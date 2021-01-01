'Reflective Nature' by Duy Huynh Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas
Description
Features:Artist grade canvas stretched on double-wide solid woodHand applied multiple UV protective coatingsReady to hang or frame as desired (Gallery-wrapped image on all edges so framing is not needed)Made in the USAProduct Type: PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Solid wood and artist-grade canvasColor: GreenNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: Duy HuynhStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: HorizontalSize (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): Small 18"-24"Size (Size: 30" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): Medium 25"-32"Shape: SquareFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 1LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: PeopleAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: WomanSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Reflective NatureEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: Wrapped CanvasSpefications:Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 30" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 30" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 30" H x 30" W x 1.5" D, 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: Overall Product Weight (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 30" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 6Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Size: 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D