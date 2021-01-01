Reflect Pendant Light by SkLO - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished - (LT372-36)

Advertisement
The Reflect Pendant Light by SkLO is a simple and sleek display of handblown Czech glass. Honoring materials and the craft used to shape them, husband and wife design team Paul Pavlak and Karen Gilbert combined their diverse backgrounds in design to create this beautiful piece. Supported by a rigid brass stem and a disk that it is set over, a unique process produces the mirrored look of this glass pendant that transforms when it is illuminated, bringing an artful touch to spaces. Developed in collaboration between Pavel Hanousek and husband and wife duo Karen Gilbert and Paul Pavlak, the glassblowing company SkLO was founded in the Czech Republic. SkLO, the Czech word for glass, draws inspiration from clean architectural lines and simple forms, Their unique pendants and chandeliers are crafted by glass masters in the Czech Republic and fuse the age-old tradition with modern functionality. Shape: Diamond. Color: Silver. Finish: Silver