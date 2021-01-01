Artistic Weavers Reeta Printed Medallion Area Rug, 4' Square, Bright Red/Wheat

Machine woven in China with polyester fibers for maximum durability and softness. Functional flat pile allows for convenient placement in entryways, underneath furniture, and will not obstruct doorways. This stunning oriental rug is screen printed to look aged and timeless. Inspired by hand crafted rugs to add extra flair to floors while also being unbelievably soft under foot. Designed to withstand everyday wear, this rug is kid approved and pet friendly. Perfect for high traffic areas of your home such as the living room, dining room, kitchen, and hallways. Easy to clean and maintain, we recommend vacuuming regularly and spot cleaning with a clean cloth. Always test a small area first. Use of a rug pad is recommended to prevent slippage and movement.