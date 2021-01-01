From bearpaw
Bearpaw Reed
Enjoy the great outdoors with style in the BEARPAW Reed featuring a classic strappy sandal with hook-and-loop closures to adjust to your liking constructed with a well bedded footbed for all day wear. Synthetic upper and lining. Synthetic insole and outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 5 oz Platform Height: 3 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.